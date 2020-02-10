Universe Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. Universe has a total market capitalization of $151,182.00 and $1.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universe coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. Over the last week, Universe has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000229 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Universe

Universe (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 96,503,237 coins and its circulating supply is 85,303,237 coins. Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

