Unobtanium One Day Volume Reaches $190.00 (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for $73.56 or 0.00750726 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, C-CEX and Cryptopia. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $14.84 million and approximately $190.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,785.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.61 or 0.04559038 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018585 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000428 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,684 coins. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.