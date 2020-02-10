Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Holdings Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of UNM opened at $29.46 on Monday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.