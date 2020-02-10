Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of UNM opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $38.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.