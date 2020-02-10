Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Hits $0.56 on Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $43.04 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00005723 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, TOPBTC and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $571.83 or 0.05818965 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00058202 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025299 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00128577 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Livecoin, CoinExchange, TOPBTC, OOOBTC, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.