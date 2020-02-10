Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $25.93 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 158,447 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 50.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 24,242 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 45.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 80.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 22,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.