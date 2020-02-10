USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) CFO G Doug Iiekking Sells 2,259 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $188,490.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,889.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

G Doug Iiekking also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, G Doug Iiekking sold 1,395 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $109,716.75.

Shares of USNA stock traded up $2.82 on Monday, hitting $83.52. 283,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,635. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average of $72.07.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $130.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

USNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. USANA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 428.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

