USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells $26,030.48 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $26,030.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

USNA stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.52. 283,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,635. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.07. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $113.73.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USNA. ValuEngine lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 91.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

