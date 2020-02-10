USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Kevin Guest Sells 7,596 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Kevin Guest sold 7,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $615,276.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:USNA traded up $2.82 on Monday, hitting $83.52. The stock had a trading volume of 283,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,635. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.07. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $113.73.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.90%. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 428.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

