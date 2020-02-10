USD Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $427.80 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $427.80 million and $716.61 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00010316 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, CPDAX and Coinbase Pro. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.54 or 0.02262915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00119292 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USDC is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 423,746,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,796,588 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Poloniex, Crex24, OKEx, Hotbit, FCoin, Coinbase Pro, CoinEx, LATOKEN, Kucoin, CPDAX, Korbit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

