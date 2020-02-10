Utrust (UTK) Price Reaches $0.0157 on Top Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Utrust has a total market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Ethfinex and Huobi. In the last week, Utrust has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Kucoin, OKEx, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

