Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

VLO stock opened at $84.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average is $88.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

