Valor Token (VALOR) Market Cap Hits $5.55 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Valor Token token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002816 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. Valor Token has a market cap of $5.55 million and $209,894.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $571.83 or 0.05818965 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00058202 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025299 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00128577 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

