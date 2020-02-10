Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) SVP Frances E. Lockwood Sells 2,500 Shares

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE VVV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.48. 929,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,685. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88. Valvoline Inc has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

