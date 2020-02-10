Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.3% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

VDE opened at $72.42 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $93.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.19.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

