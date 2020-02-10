Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Crewe Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.18. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $44.67.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.