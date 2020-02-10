Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,997,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,134,000 after purchasing an additional 978,644 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,488 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,227,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,974,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.95 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

