Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 520.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $66.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $67.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.