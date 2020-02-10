Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,502,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $225,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,606. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.22 and a 1 year high of $105.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average of $101.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

