Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stake Lifted by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $165.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,970. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.35 and a 12 month high of $166.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

