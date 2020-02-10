Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,930,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.26. The stock had a trading volume of 154,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,608. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $96.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.36.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

