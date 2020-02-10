Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Increased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.13. 1,332,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,657. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.72 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1534 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

