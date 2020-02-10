Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,496 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,924,000 after acquiring an additional 554,917 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,547,000 after acquiring an additional 574,327 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,140 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,305,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,279,000 after acquiring an additional 172,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,538 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $307.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,158. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.20 and a fifty-two week high of $307.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

