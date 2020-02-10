Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Purchased by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 795.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,308,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 342.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,675 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.31. The company had a trading volume of 113,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,067. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $85.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

