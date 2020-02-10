Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lifted by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 21.8% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $47,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $137.66 and a twelve month high of $169.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

