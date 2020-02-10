Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.57–0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.3. The company issued revenue guidance of $59-60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.69 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.93–0.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRNS. BidaskClub upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.64.

Shares of VRNS traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.95. 273,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 0.92. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $93.05.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $5,441,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $1,005,672.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,441 shares of company stock worth $7,093,041. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

