Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.93–0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $286-292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.33 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.57–0.55 EPS.

Varonis Systems stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,465. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.64.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $1,005,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,837.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $225,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,992,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,441 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,041 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

