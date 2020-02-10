Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.93)-($0.89) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.54). The company issued revenue guidance of $286-$292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.43 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.93–0.89 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.20. The stock had a trading volume of 585,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,465. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.61. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $225,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,992,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,441 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,041 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

