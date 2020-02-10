Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.57)-($0.55) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.30). The company issued revenue guidance of $59-$60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.58 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.93–0.89 EPS.

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.20. 585,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,465. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 0.92.

VRNS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.64.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $420,255.00. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,441 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,041 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

