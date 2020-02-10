Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 133,202 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,202 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.72% of Gray Television worth $37,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTN. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 837.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 241,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 215,499 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 798,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after purchasing an additional 163,525 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 3rd quarter worth $2,025,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 51.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 65,150 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after acquiring an additional 48,017 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on GTN shares. ValuEngine raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE GTN traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $21.33. 434,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,732. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $25.31.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.80 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.56%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

