Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 48,402 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,402 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.08% of Fabrinet worth $49,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fabrinet by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Fabrinet by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $227,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Fabrinet by 47.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 12,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $784,155.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,687.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Homa Bahrami sold 6,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $395,242.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,334. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 202,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,640. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.62.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

