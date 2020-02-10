Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 91,447 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,447 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.74% of LPL Financial worth $55,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after buying an additional 426,793 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after buying an additional 145,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,694,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 927,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,459,000 after buying an additional 137,288 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,063,000 after buying an additional 120,006 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $429,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,689.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,825.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,264 shares of company stock worth $9,531,494. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.49. The company had a trading volume of 464,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,071. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $67.11 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 price target on LPL Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.52.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

