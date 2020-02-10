Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,467,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,015 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.82% of Union Bankshares worth $55,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUB. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $75,691,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 17.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 800,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 121,704 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 84,496 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period.

AUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other Union Bankshares news, insider Low Robin bought 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.78.

AUB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.87. 181,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,402. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

