Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,072,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 404,267 shares during the quarter. Kosmos Energy accounts for approximately 2.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 6.99% of Kosmos Energy worth $160,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $60,519,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,553,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,412,000 after buying an additional 1,751,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,240,000 after buying an additional 96,215 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 15,799.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,374,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,299,000 after buying an additional 4,347,482 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,663,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,618,000 after buying an additional 778,208 shares during the period. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on KOS. ValuEngine raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.99.

Shares of KOS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,444,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,777. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

