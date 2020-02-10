Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 297,510 Shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,379,167 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 297,510 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.39% of First Financial Bancorp worth $60,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,354. First Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

