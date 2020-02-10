Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 745,110 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,786,000. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 1.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of Pioneer Natural Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,767,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,677 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,448 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,502. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Howard Weil began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

