Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 432,125 Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 432,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,059,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.10% of Hanover Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 838,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 684.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,934,000 after acquiring an additional 350,712 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,475,000 after acquiring an additional 67,470 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 177,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after buying an additional 39,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,174,000 after buying an additional 44,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,671.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,411 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THG traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $138.69. The company had a trading volume of 155,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,901. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.73 and a 200-day moving average of $134.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a one year low of $113.08 and a one year high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.