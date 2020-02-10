Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,810 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Evergy worth $40,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Evergy by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $323,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,583.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,745. Evergy has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day moving average of $64.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

