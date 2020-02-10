Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,275 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $51,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,240,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,200,496 shares of company stock worth $31,690,133 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $25.49. 5,311,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

