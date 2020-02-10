Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,997,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,480 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.70% of Ares Capital worth $55,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 248,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 407,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,561,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 52,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

