Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $101.32 Million Holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 55,530 shares during the quarter. Entegris makes up approximately 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.50% of Entegris worth $101,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Entegris by 43.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 105,948 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Entegris by 219.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 568,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,768,000 after purchasing an additional 390,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.36. The company had a trading volume of 591,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68. Entegris Inc has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $58.35.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup set a $50.00 target price on Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.