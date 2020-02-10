Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $107.94 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $107,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Mastercard by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $2.30 on Monday, hitting $327.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $329.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $215.93 and a 1 year high of $335.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,534 shares of company stock valued at $124,225,503. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

