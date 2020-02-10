Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $145.98 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,245,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,575 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group accounts for 1.8% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.70% of Nexstar Media Group worth $145,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,802,000 after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after buying an additional 80,714 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 188,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.14.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $461,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $138,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,663 shares of company stock worth $5,031,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.21. The stock had a trading volume of 373,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.50. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $83.09 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.08%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

