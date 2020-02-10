Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $36.57 Million Holdings in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,975 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.63% of SolarWinds worth $36,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 336,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 86,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 74,150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 83,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 36,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

SWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

In other news, EVP John Pagliuca sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $350,226.84. Also, EVP Jason Bliss sold 8,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $163,836.45. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,181 shares of company stock valued at $754,035. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SWI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.65. 413,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,036. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46. SolarWinds Corp has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.67.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

