Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $38.38 Million Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,940 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Allstate worth $38,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Allstate by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,915,000 after acquiring an additional 474,294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 56.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,900,000 after acquiring an additional 308,356 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in Allstate by 73.1% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 674,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,254,000 after acquiring an additional 284,591 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $20,946,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Allstate by 170.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 301,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,735,000 after acquiring an additional 189,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,700. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $91.52 and a 52 week high of $125.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

