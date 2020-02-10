Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $40.10 Million Stock Position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,178 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.17% of FirstCash worth $40,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,912,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $691,346,000 after purchasing an additional 538,136 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 201,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,365,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,168,000 after acquiring an additional 109,263 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,489,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,120,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $85.48. The company had a trading volume of 256,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,929. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24. FirstCash Inc has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

