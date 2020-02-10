Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $50.98 Million Stock Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,040 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.33% of Aaron’s worth $50,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $9,659,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $12,335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after buying an additional 452,097 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.71. 773,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,203. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.28.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

