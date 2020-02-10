Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $53.66 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,028,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,803,800 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.52% of Cameco worth $53,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 10,895.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,130.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. ValuEngine cut Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC set a $13.00 target price on Cameco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

NYSE CCJ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.80. 3,569,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,560. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. Cameco Corp has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

