Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $54 Million Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,153,820 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 316,975 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.75% of TCF Financial worth $54,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,135,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 405,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

In related news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss bought 4,800 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,594.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TCF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,887. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

