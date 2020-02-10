Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $55.37 Million Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,350 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.43% of Selective Insurance Group worth $55,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 778.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 378,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,547,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,118,000 after acquiring an additional 168,925 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1,203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 181,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 167,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,015,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,536,000 after acquiring an additional 140,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,600,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.35. 230,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,610. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $62.16 and a 52 week high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

